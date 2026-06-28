Leaked draft reveals immunity, property access for Trump’s Gaza Board

A leaked draft resolution proposes granting broad legal immunity to the UN-backed Board of Peace overseeing Gaza while allowing the body to use public property in the territory free of charge, according to documents obtained by The Guardian.

The four-page document, marked “sensitive but unclassified”, would extend immunity from arrest, detention and legal proceedings in Gaza to members of the Board, its Office of the High Representative (OHR), Palestinian technocrats selected to assist the administration, international security personnel and foreign contractors involved in governance and reconstruction.

The proposal also states that any decision to waive an individual’s immunity would require approval from the Board, with its chair, US President Donald Trump, authorised to initiate the process subject to majority support. Lawyers who reviewed the document told The Guardian it remains unclear whether the proposed legal protections would apply only within Gaza or could also extend to proceedings before international courts.

The White House referred questions to the Board of Peace. In a statement, the organisation denied that an operative resolution or immunity framework matching the leaked document exists. It also rejected claims that Trump would establish or revoke immunity, saying all personnel and contractors would operate under applicable laws and oversight mechanisms, although it did not explain how those measures would function.

Internal claims mechanism

The draft surfaced as the Board’s High Representative, Nickolay Mladenov, met Palestinian administrators in Cairo to discuss governance arrangements for Gaza. A person familiar with the discussions told The Guardian the proposed resolution had not been shared with the Palestinian representatives.

It also proposes an internal process to decide claims involving property damage, personal injury, illness or deaths linked to the Board’s activities instead of relying on external courts. Lawyers who examined the document said the arrangement could limit independent judicial scrutiny and leave questions over accountability.

Property clause under scrutiny

Another provision would allow the Board, the OHR and any associated international security force to use public premises and facilities in Gaza free of charge. Legal experts said the draft does not identify which authority would provide the property or the legal basis for such a transfer, raising concerns over the future use of Palestinian public assets.

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According to The Guardian, the Board is preparing a reconstruction programme that includes operational bases and logistics hubs for an international security force expected to support efforts to disarm Hamas. Businesses considering participation in the rebuilding programme have also sought greater clarity over the legal framework governing their operations.

Human rights advocates argued that the proposed immunity and property provisions could weaken external oversight and conflict with international legal standards.

About the Board of Peace

The Board of Peace was established to oversee Gaza’s post-war governance, reconstruction and security. Proposed by Trump in September 2025 and formally launched in January 2026, it comprises 27 member countries. Trump chairs the Board, while former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov serves as High Representative responsible for implementing its plans in Gaza.

The UN Security Council has authorised the Board of Peace to administer Gaza until 31 December 2027. The leaked draft states that it would take effect upon Mladenov’s signature, although it does not specify whether additional approvals would be required before it could enter into force.