Leaked info: Top old contestants to enter Bigg Boss 18 house

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to kick off in the first week of October, and with such high anticipation, viewers are ready for all the surprises the show has in store

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2024 2:49 pm IST
Leaked info: Top old contestants to enter Bigg Boss 18 house
Bigg Boss iconic contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is finally on its way, and fans couldn’t be more excited as Salman Khan is all set to return as the host.

Although official details are still under wraps, updates about an exciting new concept have been making waves.

Bigg Boss 18 Theme, Concept

This season will feature a time travel theme, potentially bringing back iconic tasks, contestants, and memorable moments from past seasons. The buzz is already huge, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation on how this time-bending twist could play out.

A source close to the show hinted that the theme will revolve around the past, present, and future. Salman Khan shot the first promo last week and it is expected to be unveiled by this month end.

Contestants List

Potential participants names include notable personalities such as Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), actor Sunil Kumar, and popular TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Jyoti. Additionally, names like Meera Deosthale, Zaan Khan, Anjali Anand, and Sameera Reddy are circulating in media reports as contestants.

Bigg Boss 18 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to kick off in the first week of October, and with such high anticipation, viewers are ready for all the surprises the show has in store.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2024 2:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button