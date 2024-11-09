Leaked photo of Allu Arjun and Sreeleela trends on social media

Hyderabad: Actress Sreeleela is set to light up the screen in Pushpa 2: The Rule with a special dance number alongside Allu Arjun, confirming recent rumors. Fans initially speculated that Shraddha Kapoor might perform in the song, but a newly leaked photo from the set has now gone viral, revealing Sreeleela in the role.

In the image, Allu Arjun sports an eye-catching all-orange outfit, while Sreeleela looks stunning in a black embroidered blouse and long pleated skirt.

The much-anticipated item number was reportedly filmed on a specially designed set in Hyderabad. This song follows the legacy of the hit Oo Antava from the first Pushpa film, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which became an instant favorite.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 5, 2024, and fans are eager to see how the sequel builds on the original’s success.