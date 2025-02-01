Leaked UK report exposes ‘Hindutva extremism’ linked to 2022 Leicester riots

A leaked UK Home Office report declared Hindu nationalist extremism as a major contributor to the 2022 Leicester riots which serves as the initial acknowledgement of this Hindu-based ideology as a security risk in the United Kingdom.

The right-wing think tank Policy Exchange published the findings of its internal review on January 3. It added Hindutva to the list of extremism targets with recommendations also to include extreme misogyny and violent ideological groups.

Report include Hindutva, Khalistani threats

The new UK government commission added diverse ideological threats to counter-extremism initiatives which surpass traditional Islamist and far-right extremism concerns.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper authorized the report titled ‘CounterExtremism Sprint‘ in August 2024 after which a special evaluation committee proceeded with drafting the document to identify assessing potential extremist threats in the United Kingdom.

The report suggests that violent Hindutva ideologies should receive equal attention alongside other extremist organizations when developing countermeasures.

The document identifies nine distinct extremist categories which include Islamist extremism, extreme right-wing extremism, extreme misogyny, pro-Khalistan extremism, Hindu nationalist extremism and environmental extremism along with left-wing, anarchist and single-issue extremism (LASI), violence fascination and conspiracy theories.

“Right-wing extremists frequently exploit cases of grooming group-based sexual abuse to promote

anti-Muslim sentiment as well as anti-government and anti-‘political correctness’ narratives”, the document reads.

The report highlighted two types of extremism existing in the UK which have their origins in the Indian subcontinent – Pro-Khalistan Extremism and Hindu Nationalist Extremism.

The report states the advocacy for a Khalistan state does not necessarily equate to extremism but highlights the dangers that arise during violent activities. This document warns that certain elements within the Khalistani movement spread harmful messages against Muslim communities by alleging British-Indian government collusion and child sexual exploitation stories.

” The problem is when this outlook leads to the advocacy of violence in support of that cause. That is a logical position for the UK Government to take. However much more controversial will be the assessment of a growing portfolio of actors of concern within the Khalistan movement and reference to activism which contributes to “the demonisation of Muslim communities, in particular about child sexual exploitation allegations and what is seen as conspiracy theories alleging collusion between the British and Indian Governments”, the document reads.

Furthermore, the report touches upon Indian government role in activities abroad while discussing accusations about Indian involvement in Sikh activist attacks across Canada and the United States. The discovery has triggered conversations about the direction UK counter-extremism programs should take as they handle challenging international elements.

Future policy decisions regarding extremism throughout the UK will rely on information gathered through this report.

Hindutva extremism and the Leicester riots

For the first time in government proceedings, this document directly attributes the Leicester 2022 violence to Hindu nationalist movements.

The disturbances that horrified the Midlands multicultural city began after a Hindu mob consisting about 200 men entered the Highfield neighbourhood while shouting the religious slogan “Jai Shri Ram” which the report linked to rising anti-Muslim violence in India.

In retaliation, Muslim groups organized protests against the march leading to severe outbreaks of violence.

“Hindu Nationalist Extremism also referred to as Hindutva was not mentioned in 2023. Independent Review of Prevent – something that with hindsight can be seen as a mistake” the document reads.

“Given the violence which occurred in Leicester in September 2022 between Hindus and Muslims, the Government is correct to place Hindu Nationalist Extremism under the spotlight – not least as knowledge of it is generally low. Equally notable here is the declaration that in Leicester key voices within both Muslim and Hindu communities also played a significant role in opportunistically exploiting tensions and inciting hate among the local communities”, it added.

Following the riots, Leicester Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby officially recognized Hindutva ideology as one of the factors that caused the conflict.

During press questioning, Sir Peter Soulsby identified Indian subcontinent-based ideologies as contributors to violence while admitting Hindutva ideology was one of these ideologies.

Former Leicester MP, Claudia Webbe stated that disturbances were influenced by fringe elements who received guidance from right-wing extremist ideology.

Human Rights UK responses to leaked report

Director of Hindus for Human Rights UK Rajiv Sinha responded positively to the report. Speaking to Siasat.com, Sinha stressed he warned about the dangers of Hindutva ideology which is rooted in India and has a significant global presence.

“We welcome the fact that the government has correctly identified Hindu nationalism as ‘breeding grounds for extremism’. Hindus for Human Rights UK has been making this clear for almost two years now,” Sinha told Siasat.com.

Sinha highlighted the growth and influence of Hindutva within British political structures pointing to incidents such 2022 Leicester riots along with the Hindu manifesto in the 2024 UK election as well as Hindu supremacist coalition events featuring British anti-Islam campaigner Tommy Robinson.

“Hindu nationalism or Hindutva of course has its roots in India but it is a deeply dangerous and manipulative ideology that exists around the world. Hindutva extremism plays a large role in British politics and society” Sinha said.

Sinha highlighted various instances of concern, including the so-called ‘Hindu Manifesto’—which aimed to influence political candidates during the UK’s 2024 general election—the Leicester unrest of 2022, and the collaboration between Hindu supremacists and white supremacists.

This collaboration, he noted, was exemplified by Tommy Robinson’s appearance on Indian news channels like CNN-News18, where he spread hateful disinformation shortly before the UK summer race riots. Additionally, Sinha pointed to funds being channelled towards criminal activities in India, including the orchestration of pogroms.

“Transnational repression has been a key part of the Hindutva movement with brazen attacks on foreign soil such as in Canada most notably. Does the UK want to go down this path?” he questioned.

His statements contribute to the ongoing discussion about UK strategies for combating Indian subcontinent extremist movements.

Calls for a new inquiry

The Community Policy Forum declared the leaked Home Office review as a vital progression for addressing British Muslim structural inequalities. Cultural Protection Fund (CPF) stressed that UK politicians failed to recognize Hindutva contributions to the Leicester riots thus blocking effective solutions to reconcile communal tensions.

The CPF alongside the United Kingdom Indian Muslim Council will present a forthcoming report about how Hindutva affects the Leicester unrest.

The British government has yet to demonstrate any response regarding the findings presented in the report.

India slams UK Home Office report

Responding to the leaked reports, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday, January 31 slammed the think tank for flagging “Hindu nationalism” as among nine emerging threats to that country’s security.

He said, “The nature of the separatist and extremist threat out of the UK is well known. It should not be condoned or falsely equated.”







