Learn from Rahul, he’s ready to take bullet for nation: Priyanka to PM

Jamkhandi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about verbal abuse, saying one has to take such attacks in their stride in public life and asked him to learn from Rahul Gandhi, who “is ready to take a bullet for the sake of the country”.

Targeting the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake” barb at him, Modi on Saturday said till now the party and its leaders had hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times.

At a public meeting here in Bagalkote district, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, “At least they (91 abuses) are fitting on one page; if you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish books after books about it.” “It is strange what I’m seeing for the past two-three days. I have seen many prime ministers — Indira Ji (Indira Gandhi), she took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi. He sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country,” she said.

“But he (Modi) is the first prime minister I have seen who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his (problems).” Slamming the prime minister, she said someone in his office had made a list not about the problems of the people, but who had abused him multiple times.

“Have courage Modi ji. Learn from my brother Rahul Gandhi. My brother says he is ready to take a bullet for the sake of this country, not just abuse. My brother says he will stand for truth, whether you abuse, shoot a bullet or stab with a knife,” Priyanka Vadra said.

“Don’t fear Modi ji, this is public life and one has to bear such things. One needs to have courage and move forward,” she said, adding, “Now that I’m talking to you, let me tell you, if you learn one more thing it will be good: listen to the voice of the people.” Congress general secretary in-charge organization K C Venugopal also hit out at Prime Minister Modi over his remarks.

“Summary of PM’s speeches: No agenda. No vision. No promises were fulfilled. He has nothing positive to offer, he can only make baseless allegations,” he said on Twitter.

“PM Modi’s tired tirade against us shows they’ve lost the plot in Karnataka. Even he can sense a Congress wave this time,” he added.

Venugopal also said Priyanka Gandhi’s words are resonating across the nation.

“Modi ji, make a list of the problems that you have failed to solve, not of the attacks you face for your incompetence! Karnataka has made up their mind, and your drama is not going to save the BJP from defeat,” he said.