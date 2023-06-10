‘Learn from your ancestors’, Shah slams Rahul for criticising India overseas

Patan: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of criticising India during his recent foreign visit.

Shah also urged Gandhi to follow in the footsteps of his ancestors, who, he noted, always upheld the nation’s dignity.

Addressing a rally at Siddhpur in Gujarat’s Patan district, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of persistently speaking against India, despite the country witnessing substantial changes under the Narendra Modi administration.

At the rally, organised to mark nine years of Modi government at the Centre, Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to the new Parliament building and the installation of ‘Sengol’ inside it.

Shah’s ire stemmed from Rahul Gandhi’s recent trip to the US, where he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. Gandhi reportedly slammed Modi government’s policies during his visit, asserting that India is becoming a “Hindu Rashtra”.

In response, Shah characterised Gandhi’s comments as “unfortunate”, suggesting the Congress leader ought to be ashamed of himself.

Shah stated, “Rahul Baba should bear in mind that the Indian population is closely watching. No patriotic individual should be criticising his own country’s politics abroad.”

Further criticising the Congress leaders for obstructing PM Modi’s speech in the Parliament and for their constant opposition, Shah lauded the Prime Minister for initiating a novel tradition of “politics of development”.

Shah also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his stance on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370. He hailed the ongoing construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram, noting that it is nearing completion.

Extolling PM Modi, Shah highlighted his administration’s efforts to enhance the lives of Dalits, underprivileged, and tribals.

He also drew a sharp contrast between Modi’s decade-long tenure and the previous 10-year term of former PM Manmohan Singh and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, which, he claimed, was marked by corruption, economic downturn, terrorism, and poor law and order.

In contrast, Modi’s term has led to a digital, secure India walking the path of social welfare, Shah said.

Shah also urged the people of Gujarat to support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and ensure the party’s victory in all the 26 parliamentary seats in the state.