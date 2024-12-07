Leave at the earliest: Indian govt to citizens in Syria amid escalating tensions

In response to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Syria, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an urgent advisory encouraging Indian nationals to leave the country as soon as possible.

The advisory comes amid a significant offensive by rebel forces, which has led to increased violence and instability across the region.

Conflict in Syria

The conflict in Syria has reignited, with reports indicating that over 370,000 people have been displaced since November 27 due to intensified fighting.

The MEA’s statement urges all Indian nationals to “avoid all travel to Syria until further notice.” For those currently in the country, the advisory stresses the importance of remaining in contact with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for updates and assistance.

The MEA has provided an emergency helpline number (+963 993385973) that is also accessible via WhatsApp, along with an email address (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) for communication. The advisory specifically states, “Those who can are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights,” while urging others to exercise extreme caution and limit their movements.

Approximately 90 Indian nationals are reported to be in Syria, including 14 working with various UN organisations.

The MEA spokesperson reassured that the Indian mission is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with citizens for their safety.

As rebel forces continue their advance towards key locations like Homs and potentially Damascus, the Indian government remains vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad. The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be communicated as necessary.