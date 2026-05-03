Leave head, break legs: Adivasi man in search of firewood beaten in MP

Madhya Pradesh: An Adivasi man, who had gone to collect firewood with his wife, was brutally beaten with a hockey stick by security personnel of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) in Madhya Pradesh‘s Singrauli district.

They alleged the couple had come to steal scrap and metal pieces.

The incident took place on March 20, but the assault video went viral on May 2.

Annelal Baiga, a resident of Nigh village, is seen begging his attacker to stop. What is even more shocking is that the person who recorded the video encourages the accused, saying, “Leave the head and hit on the legs. Break his leg.”

The video grabbed the attention of the Opposition Congress, prompting the arrest of two people — security in-charge Pradeep Patel and guard Makardhwaj Singh.

The Navanagar Police have registered a case under the assault, threat and SC/ST Act.

According to local reports, the Adivasi community has no gas connection and relies on firewood for food.

National president of the Adivasi Congress and MLA from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, Vikrant Bhuriam, called out the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “double-engine government,” questioning whether there is any fear of the law, administration or police left, or if the state has been effectively handed over to lawless elements.

“In Singrauli, not only are injustices being perpetrated against the tribal community by seizing their land, but they are also being subjected to inhuman treatment. You can see in this video how barbarically a tribal brother from the local Baiga tribe is being treated,” he posted on X.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also shared the video, calling the incident “a disgrace to humanity,” and questioning President Droupadi Murmu‘s silence, who hails from an Adivasi community herself.

“How tragic it is that this anarchy against tribals is taking place in our country at a time when our esteemed President herself belongs to the tribal community—but unfortunately, she remains completely silent,” she said.