‘Leave Iran now’: US to its citizens ahead of high-stakes talks with Tehran

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran has issued an urgent security alert early Friday, advising American citizens in Iran to “leave now” and arrange their own departure plans without relying on assistance from the US government as tensions with Tehran escalate.

The notice, published shortly before scheduled talks between US and Iranian officials in Muscat, Oman, warns of heightened security risks, potential transport disruptions, and intermittent internet shutdowns.

It also cautions that Iranian-American dual nationals face a heightened risk of detention and that showing a US passport could increase the chance of arrest by Iranian authorities.

Advisory ahead of US-Iran meet

The advisory comes just hours before the first formal meeting between Washington and Tehran in months, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner expected to lead the American delegation in discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

There are expectations that the meeting will address long-standing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, but deep disagreements over the agenda and venue have clouded prospects for progress.

According to reports, Tehran insisted the talks focus strictly on nuclear issues and requested the venue shift from Istanbul to Oman, a move that was accepted after regional diplomatic pressure.

Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year.

We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights.



Commitments need to be honored. Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric—they are a must and the pillars of a durable… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 6, 2026

US stress on uranium stockpile dismantlement, Iran’s rejection

US officials have reportedly pressed Iran to dismantle its enriched uranium stockpile, curb its ballistic missile program and cease support for militant groups across the Middle East.

Iran has rejected such conditions as an infringement on its sovereignty and warned of a forceful response to any military action.

Regional tensions rise sharply

Regional tensions have risen sharply, bolstered by a significant U.S. military buildup in the Gulf and intermittent clashes, including the recent downing of an Iranian drone by U.S. forces.

Domestic unrest within Iran, marked by widespread protests and a severe government crackdown, has further complicated the diplomatic landscape.

Analysts suggest that expectations for a breakthrough remain low, and the risk of military confrontation persists should negotiations falter.