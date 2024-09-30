Leaving home for Dasara vacation? Hyderabad police share safety tips

Hyderabad: In view of the citizens leaving for vacations around the Dasara vacation, the Hyderabad police have released an advisory of precautions to reduce the risks of thefts when the occupants are away.

The police advise the citizens to secure valuables such as gold, jewellery and cash at bank lockers or safe and hidden places in their homes. Installing security systems like CCTV, security alarms, motion sensors, central locking systems, etc for added protection.

If Hyderabad residents are going away from home for a longer time for the Dasara vacation, it is advised to inform the nearest police station about their absence. Residents have been encouraged to inform any suspicious activity in the neighbourhood at the nearest police station or by dialling 100.

The police have advised vehicles to be parked inside the perimeters of their own houses and add an added layer of security by locking two-wheelers, if possible with wheel chains.

Leave some lights turned on in the house and ensure there are no newspapers or milk packets accumulating in front of the house, and cover the locked front door using a curtain, to not give any hint to thieves and burglars.

Inform trusted neighbours about your travel and absence at the house and request them to keep an eye on the house.

Hyderabad residents have been advised not to leave their house keys in common areas such as under the mattress, behind the window pane, in the shoe rack, on top of cupboards, et while leaving homes for Dasara vacation. “Carry the keys with you or give them to trusted ones before you travel,” advised the Hyderabad police.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the local police at 100 the police control room in Cyberabad at 9490617100, in Hyderabad at Hyderabad control room numbers: 8712661000 / 8712660000 and Racchakonda at 8712662666 / 8712662667. Residents can also reach the Cyberaabd police via WhatsApp at 9490617444 in instances of any vulnerability.