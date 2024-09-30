Underrated food spots to satisfy post-12 am cravings in Hyderabad

Be it weddings, chabutra sessions, or long drives, everything in Hyderabad happens at night. Being proud night owls, it is in the wee hours of the night when Hyderabadis truly thrive.

As the city comes alive under the stars, so does the craving for something delicious. Hyderabadis have their favorite midnight haunts, such as Ram Ki Bandi, DLF Eat Street, Roast 24/7, Sky Park, Cream Stone and many more. However, sometimes all we want is something new and different.

For those occasions, Siasat.com has curated a list of underrated gems that remain hidden in the shadows, waiting to satiate your midnight hunger pangs.

1. Street View Express

Street View Express is a hygienic food court specializing in delicious Indo-Chinese cuisine. With a diverse menu that caters to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences, you can indulge in tantalizing starters, flavorful momos, noodles, and fried rice. Don’t miss their signature creations, such as the Chowmein Burger and Fryko Tower. Their prices start from Rs. 200 and go upto Rs. 300.

Where: Ayyappa Society, VIP Hills, Jaihind Enclave, Madhapur

Timing: 1 pm to 5 am

2. Cafe Yousufia aka Maqdoom Bhai ke Paaye

When you’re craving something warm and rich, head over to Maqdoom Bhai ke Paaye, also known as Cafe Yousufia. This restaurant specializes in authentic Hyderabad ke Paaye, offering a unique twist by pairing it with sheermal instead of the usual naan. For just Rs. 200, you can enjoy two paaye, two pieces of sheermal, and shorba, making for a truly satisfying meal.

Where: Mangal Haat East

Timing: 3 am to 5 am

3. Hyderabad House

While Hyderabad House closes early on weekdays, it offers a midnight buffet at weekends starting at Rs. 669 for adults. The buffet features a range of authentic Hyderabadi delicacies, including biryani, paya, marag, and sheermal. In addition to these specialties, guests can enjoy a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian gravies, as well as an assortment of delectable desserts. This exclusive buffet is available only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Where: Road No. 10 Jubilee Hills

Timing: 11 pm to 2 am

4. Cravings Cafe

Starting at Rs. 80, Cravings Cafe makes for an affordable option for those night owls who survive on caffeine. Apart from their coffees and beverages, they specialize in Pizza, Pasta, wraps, sandwiches, Burgers, desserts, and ice creams.

Where: Pillar 127, Attapur

Timing: 10 am to 3 am

5. Louis Burger

Who doesn’t like a good ol’ burger to satisfy their late-night hunger? Known for its juicy and flavorful burgers, Louis Burger operates as a cloud kitchen. It offers a variety of options, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices, along with delicious sides like fries and shakes. With prices starting around ₹150, Louis Burger provides a quick and satisfying meal.

Where: Banjara Hills

Timing: 11:30 am to 4 am

Have you been to any of these places? Let us know in the comments.