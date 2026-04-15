Lebanon ceasefire soon as Trump warns Iran could be hit within an hour

Hopes of a ceasefire in Lebanon are rising amid intensified diplomatic efforts, with a fragile truce holding despite continued geopolitical tensions.

Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is scheduled to meet at 8 pm (10:30 pm IST) on Wednesday, April 15, to discuss a possible truce in Lebanon. The move comes more than five weeks into a conflict triggered by the US-Israeli strike on Iran.

Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi said a ceasefire could be reached “soon”, citing intensified diplomatic efforts involving Iran and regional players. Lebanese officials also indicated that discussions are underway, though any agreement is likely to be tied to the outcome of ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

Despite the diplomatic push, Israeli officials signalled that military operations would continue as long as Hezbollah maintains cross-border fire. Fresh evacuation orders have been issued for large parts of southern Lebanon as air strikes and clashes persist.

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Pakistan delegation led by Asim Munir arrives in Tehran

In a parallel diplomatic track, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for high-level talks with Iranian leadership.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the delegation, with discussions expected to focus on conveying messages from Washington and exploring the possibility of a second round of US-Iran negotiations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomes Pakistan army chief Asim Munir upon arrival in Tehran. Photo: X

The visit follows recent talks in Islamabad, with Pakistani officials suggesting there are “no narrow gaps” between the two sides.

US-Iran talks continue amid pressure

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran over extending a two-week ceasefire, set to expire on April 22, remain ongoing, though no formal agreement has been reached.

US President Donald Trump said the United States is maintaining its naval blockade of Iranian ports as leverage, while keeping diplomatic channels open. The US Central Command reported that no vessels passed through the blockade in the first 48 hours, with several ships turning back after complying with US directives.

Trump also claimed that China had agreed not to supply weapons to Iran and said the Strait of Hormuz would be kept open. However, he warned in an interview that the US has the capability to destroy Iran’s key infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, “within an hour” if tensions escalate further.

Iran, in response, warned it could expand its blockade to key waterways, including the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Red Sea, if US restrictions are not lifted, underscoring the risk of wider disruption.

Rising casualties and humanitarian strain

The conflict continues to take a heavy toll in Lebanon. According to the health ministry, at least 2,167 people have been killed and 7,061 injured since March 2 due to Israeli strikes.

Civilians remain at risk as bombardments continue and displacement grows, despite increasing international calls for de-escalation.

Oil markets and global impact

Global oil markets reacted to the uncertainty, with Brent crude rising 0.8 per cent to USD 95.50 a barrel after a sharp fall in the previous session.

The volatility reflects concerns over shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor.

Pope calls for peace amid criticism

Amid the escalating crisis, Pope Leo called for peace and coexistence during his Africa tour, stressing that people of different faiths can live together despite differences.

His remarks came after renewed criticism from Trump, who accused Iran of violence against protesters and reiterated opposition to Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons.

UAE detains flight attendant over private WhatsApp image

In the UAE, a 32-year-old Emirates flight attendant has been detained in Dubai after privately sharing an image on WhatsApp related to Iranian attacks. Authorities said he was identified through electronic monitoring and could face a State Security case.

Iran internet blackout continues

Meanwhile, Iran’s internet shutdown entered its 47th day, according to monitoring group NetBlocks, marking one of the longest sustained digital disruptions in recent years.

While diplomatic efforts appear to be gaining ground, the situation remains volatile, with the prospects of a Lebanon ceasefire closely tied to broader US-Iran negotiations and escalating tensions across key regional flashpoints.