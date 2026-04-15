UN nuclear chief warns US-Iran deal risks ‘illusion’ without strict verification

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday, April 15, warned that any agreement between the United States (US) and Iran risks becoming an “illusion” unless it includes strict and detailed verification mechanisms.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Iran’s extensive nuclear programme requires continuous monitoring and the presence of international inspectors.

“Iran has a very ambitious, wide nuclear programme… otherwise you will not have an agreement, you will have an illusion of an agreement,” he said, stressing that any deal must include “very detailed” verification measures.

His remarks come as Donald Trump signalled that a second round of talks with Tehran could take place within days.

Latest developments here

Iran explores alternative ports to bypass US blockade

Iran is reportedly planning to use alternative ports outside its southern coastline to bypass the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which came into effect on Monday, according to Mehr News.

The move signals Tehran’s attempt to sustain trade flows as the blockade disrupts maritime routes and restricts access to key southern ports

Iran seeks USD 270bn compensation ahead of talks

Iran has renewed its demand for compensation for war damage estimated at around USD 270 billion, as fresh diplomatic efforts with the United States loom.

Iran rejects UAE-backed maritime corridor proposal

Iran has rejected a UAE-backed proposal adopted by the International Maritime Organization to establish a “safe maritime corridor” in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it legally groundless and politically motivated.

Iranian officials argued that the proposal was procedurally invalid and based on “arbitrary” claims, insisting that any such corridor must have Tehran’s full consent as the key coastal state.

Trump not considering ceasefire extension

Donald Trump said he is not thinking about extending the current ceasefire with Iran, signalling uncertainty over its future despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“⁷It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild,” Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

Iran vows retaliation over killing of top leaders in US-Israeli strikes

A senior Iranian lawmaker on Wednesday warned that the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders in US-Israeli strikes would be avenged.

“This revenge will be carried out at an appropriate time and place, with careful planning, and our enemies should expect to pay a heavy price for their actions,” said Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of parliament.

Journalist detained in Kuwait over Iran war posts

Journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin has been detained in Kuwait for six weeks and is facing trial before a special tribunal over social media posts related to the Iran war, amid a broader crackdown on online speech in the region.

The award-winning American-born Kuwaiti journalist, known for his work with Al Jazeera English, The New York Times and PBS Frontline, has been held since March 3 with limited access to legal counsel.

Rights groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, have called for his immediate release, warning that national security laws are increasingly being used to silence journalists and restrict online expression.

Journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin. Photo: Getty Images

US threatens sanctions on Chinese and Arab banks

The United States Department of the Treasury has warned financial institutions in China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman of potential secondary sanctions for facilitating Iranian transactions.

A letter reviewed by the Associated Press alleged that Iran routed at least USD 9 billion through US correspondent accounts in 2024 using front companies, particularly in Hong Kong and the UAE.

Officials said Washington is prepared to deploy “the full range of tools” against foreign banks supporting Iran’s financial networks.

US to end Iranian oil waiver

The Treasury Department confirmed that a temporary waiver allowing the sale of Iranian oil already in transit will expire on April 19 and will not be renewed.

The authorisation had permitted shipments that began before March 20, tightening economic restrictions on Tehran.

US implements naval blockade of Iran

The United States Central Command said it has fully implemented a naval blockade of Iranian ports, claiming to have halted nearly all maritime trade within 36 hours.

US officials said vessels are monitored after leaving Iranian ports and intercepted beyond the Strait of Hormuz before being forced to turn back.

Statement from Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander: pic.twitter.com/dJxKJcEcmO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2026

White House calls blockade a strategic ‘reset’

White House official Stephen Miller described the blockade as a decisive geopolitical shift, claiming it would reshape global power dynamics and potentially isolate Iran economically for decades.

Trump signals uncertainty over ceasefire

President Donald Trump said he is not considering extending the ceasefire with Iran, adding that while it could end either way, a negotiated deal would be preferable.

Lebanon strikes raise civilian toll

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed at least 168 children over six weeks of renewed conflict with Hezbollah, according to reports.

Strikes have hit residential areas far from front lines, raising concerns over civilian casualties, though Israel says it targets militants.

China warns against US tariffs

China warned the United States against imposing tariffs over allegations of military support to Iran.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing would respond with countermeasures if Washington proceeds with trade penalties.

Iran ‘used Chinese satellite’ for targeting

Reports suggest Iran used a Chinese satellite to target US military bases during the ongoing conflict, highlighting the expanding technological dimension of the war.

Global firms feel impact of conflict

The economic fallout is spreading across industries:

Hermes reported slower-than-expected sales growth, citing reduced spending in the Middle East and France

Nissan saw vehicle sales in the region drop to nearly half of pre-war levels

India-linked LPG shipment reaches Gujarat

India-flagged LPG carrier Jag Vikram reached Kandla Port carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of cargo, helping stabilise domestic supply amid regional tensions.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian flagged LPG vessel 'Jag Vikram', which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, reached Kandla Port on April 14. The vessel was carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG.



(Source: Deendayal Port Authority) pic.twitter.com/AOTIk2afgw — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

Sri Lanka repatriates Iranian sailors

Sri Lanka repatriated 238 Iranian sailors after a reported naval incident involving Iranian vessels, with most returning via a chartered flight.

US blockade halts Iran’s sea trade

US Central Command said the blockade has effectively cut off maritime trade, noting that around 90 per cent of Iran’s economy depends on sea-based commerce.