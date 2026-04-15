No ‘small deals’: Trump eyes ‘grand bargain’ with Iran amid fragile ceasefire

On the eighth day of a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran on Wednesday, April 15, J D Vance said President Donald Trump is pursuing a sweeping “grand bargain” with Tehran, ruling out any limited or interim agreement.

Speaking at a public event at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, Vance said Washington is seeking a comprehensive deal to end the conflict entirely. He said the proposal includes integrating Iran into the global economy if it abandons its nuclear programme and support for militant groups.

Vance added that negotiations have made “tremendous progress”, particularly during talks in Pakistan, while acknowledging deep mistrust between Washington and Iran. He said the ceasefire remains “firm” and Iranian negotiators appear willing to reach an agreement.

#WATCH | US Vice President JD Vance says, "The President made a policy that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and we are making sure that very thing happens… The President doesn't want a small deal, he wants a grand bargain… This is why we made a ton of progress in Pakistan,… pic.twitter.com/BfdoWPXPio — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

Vance may lead a second round of talks

US officials indicated that Vance is expected to lead a possible second round of talks with Iranian counterparts, alongside senior aides, as part of efforts to secure a comprehensive settlement.

The move reflects Washington’s push to maintain diplomatic momentum and translate the current ceasefire into a long-term agreement, even as key differences over Iran’s nuclear programme remain unresolved.

Trump says war ‘close to being over’

In a interview with Fox News, Trump said the war with Iran is “very close to being over”, suggesting that ongoing negotiations could soon bring the conflict to an end.

The remarks underscore Washington’s push to convert the current ceasefire into a lasting agreement, even as officials caution that key issues remain unresolved.

Hormuz tensions raise India-linked concerns

Tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz, where the United States has intensified maritime enforcement. A US destroyer intercepted oil tankers attempting to leave Iran, while multiple commercial vessels were forced back as part of a tightening blockade.

Despite this, around 20 non-Iran-linked vessels transited the strait within the first 24 hours. Iranian officials said the waterway remains open.

Also Read Israel, Lebanon hold rare talks as US military claims Hormuz blockade a success

The situation has raised concerns for India, which depends heavily on energy shipments passing through the strait. European countries have stepped up parallel naval efforts, with Britain and France inviting India and China to maritime security discussions in Paris.

The US Central Command said more than 10,000 personnel, backed by warships and aircraft, are involved in monitoring and restricting maritime traffic linked to Iran.

More than 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels… pic.twitter.com/dpWAAknzQp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 14, 2026

Lebanon talks amid ongoing strikes

Diplomatic engagement extended to Lebanon, where direct talks with Israeli officials concluded in Washington. A joint statement stressed that any cessation of hostilities must be brokered through Washington and could pave the way for reconstruction aid.

Lebanon’s ambassador described the talks as constructive, calling for sovereignty, a ceasefire, and the return of displaced civilians.

However, violence continued on the ground. Israeli forces struck at least 76 locations across southern Lebanon, killing 21 people and injuring 29, while Hezbollah said it carried out 34 operations targeting Israeli positions.

Global concern and nuclear outlook

A joint statement from 10 countries, including Canada, United Kingdom and Australia, raised concern over Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged renewed talks, warning there is no military solution.

Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Iran is not close to developing a nuclear weapon but called for greater cooperation.

Incidents and energy mo vement

In Tehran, small explosions involving improvised devices injured three people and caused minor damage. Earlier incidents were also reported without casualties.

US officials said more than 100 empty vessels are heading towards American ports to load oil, indicating continued global energy flows despite regional tensions.