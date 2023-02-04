Lebanon, Cyprus sign deal to boost military cooperation

Beirut: Lebanon and Cyprus have signed a cooperation agreement for 2023 to exchange military expertise between the two countries, the military in Beirut announced.

In a statement on Friday, the Lebanese Armed Forces said the Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning Youssef Haddad signed the agreement in Cyprus with Colonel Loukas Hadjikonstantas, who represented the Cypriot Army, reports Xinhua news agency.

The agreement aims for stronger cooperation in military activities that include joint air and sea operations in search, rescue, and the protection of oil platforms, as well as joint operations in emergencies.

It is “a continuation” of the pact signed on August 18, 2021 between the two countries to facilitate military cooperation and expertise exchange, according to the statement.