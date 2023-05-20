Lebanon gets Interpol notice for central bank chief Riad Salameh

Beirut: Lebanon has received an International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) notice issued for its Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, according to the National News Agency.

The notice on Friday followed an arrest warrant released by a French judge as part of the investigation into his public funds embezzlement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said Lebanon would commit to Interpol’s notice if the judiciary instructs him to do so.

Salameh, meanwhile, told CNBC Arabia that he would appeal against the Interpol red notice.

Salameh is among the top Lebanese officials blamed for the unprecedented financial crisis in Lebanon. He is being investigated, along with his brother Raja, in Lebanon and abroad over the alleged embezzlement of more than $330 million from the Lebanese central bank.

Salameh denied the accusations, insisting that his wealth comes from his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments.

Lebanon is reeling under the worst financial crisis in its history, which plunged more than 80 per cent of the population into poverty.

