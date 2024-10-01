Lebanon: Israeli extremist group advocates for Jewish settlement amid ongoing invasion

Amidst an ongoing conflict, Israeli extremist group Uri Tzafon has begun advertising properties for sale on their website in southern Lebanon shortly after the Israeli army announced a ground invasion of the country.

Pertinently, Since mid-September 24 Israel has been launching a series of bombardments on Lebanon under the pretext of targeting the rebel group Hezbollah, resulting death of hundreds of civilians including children and women.

Uri Tzafon’s offers feature spacious, light-filled apartments overlooking a swimming pool, with prices starting at 300,000 shekels (80,000 USD) in the Southern part, which is a densely populated area of Lebanon.

“After the elimination of the Hezbollah leadership…do you also dream of a big house, a view of snowy mountains and a warm community in the land of our ancestors?” the advert reads as reported by Middle East Eye.

Proponents of Uri Tzafon assert that this would secure northern “Israel” and reclaim what they see as their biblical borders emphasizing the need to extend Isreal reach up to the Litani River located in Lebanon the ideology inspired by the vision of Israel Sokol, a Givati Brigade soldier.

The group has been engaged in several incidents to push its agenda such as sending drones and balloons into southern Lebanon with messages that residents should leave. These actions are associated with posters in the northern part of Israel that encourage the settlement and renaming of the Lebanese towns in Hebrew.

The founder of the movement, Professor Amos Azaria, believes that building up settlements is crucial for maintaining control over the border and the absence of security space.

Support from prominent figures

Some prominent personalities in Israeli society are known to support the aims and objectives of the radical organization including Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh.

Ginsburgh has demanded that the occupied Lebanese territories be conquered further arguing that that is the only way to eradicate threats and bring about stability. This rhetoric accords with a general trend of some Israeli groups who consider south Lebanon to be their historical homeland and connect it with their biblical mythology.

The ambitions of Uri Tzafon echo previous attempts of Israel at dominating southern Lebanon, particularly during its occupation in the area from 1982- 2000.

As tensions are beginning to rise once again the movement is looking to leverage this current conflict further to advance its settlement agenda, Uri Tzafon’s apparent rising popularity within Israeli society shows that extremism within the nationalist ideologies of the area has escalated.



