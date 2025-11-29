Lebanon lodges UN complaint over Israeli border wall breach

The complaint said the two UNIFIL-documented walls seized Lebanese land and violated UN Resolution 1701 and the 2024 ceasefire.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2025 7:21 am IST
Construction vehicles and a military jeep operate along a concrete border wall near a wooded area.
Construction vehicles and a military jeep are seen near a concrete border wall along the Lebanon–Israel frontier. Photo: X

Beirut: Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said that the country has submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council, through its permanent mission in New York, protesting what it described as a new and serious Israeli violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

According to a statement from the ministry, the violation involves Israel constructing two T-shaped concrete separation walls in the southwest and southeast of the southern village of Yaroun, within internationally recognised Lebanese borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

The complaint said the two walls, documented by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), have led to the seizure of additional Lebanese land and violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the 2024 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Lebanon called on the UN Security Council and the UN Secretariat to take immediate measures to stop Israel’s violation of Lebanese sovereignty, demand the removal of the two walls, and guarantee Israel’s prompt withdrawal south of the Blue Line.

The UNIFIL said in a statement on November 14 that its peacekeepers had conducted a geospatial survey in October of a concrete T-wall installed by the Israel Defense Forces near Yaroun, finding that it extended beyond the Blue Line and cut off more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land.

It added that peacekeepers observed additional T-wall construction in November in the same area, with a subsequent survey confirming that part of the new structure also crossed the Blue Line.

