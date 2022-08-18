Lebanon: Pregnant woman dies after being set on fire by husband

Beirut: A 21-year-old Lebanon woman on Wednesday died after being set on fire by her husband, over an unwanted pregnancy amid Lebanon’s economic crisis, local media reported.

Hana Mohammed Khodor lost her life at Al Salam Hospital in North Lebanon, where she had been admitted for 11 days.

On August 6, Hana was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, suffering full body burns, after her husband allegedly set her on fire using the house gas cylinder.

As per media reports, the couple came from a poor background in Tripoli and could not raise the child.

Also Read Lebanon: Gunman takes hostages at Bank over savings

Her husband allegedly set his five-months pregnant wife on fire because she refused to undergo an abortion.

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces had arrested her husband, security source told The National News.