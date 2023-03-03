Lebanon support group gravely concerned no President elected for 4 months

"It is gravely concerned about the ramifications of a prolonged presidential vacuum," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd March 2023 12:49 pm IST
Lebanon support group gravely concerned no President elected for 4 months
Representative Image

Beirut: The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) is concerned the country’s political leadership has failed for four months to elect a President, a UN spokesman said.

“It is gravely concerned about the ramifications of a prolonged presidential vacuum,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Also Read
UN, humanitarians allocate $9.5 mn to fight cholera outbreak in Lebanon

Representatives from the UN, key countries and regional organisations comprise the ISG, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The group urged the political leadership and members of parliament to assume their responsibilities, act in line with the Constitution, and uphold the Taif Agreement by electing a new President without delay,” Dujarric said.

The spokesman said the group strongly condemned the December attack against a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy, which killed an Irish peacekeeper, Sean Rooney.

Also Read
Lebanon’s assistance for quake-hit Syria of great help: Syrian PM

He said the ISG expects the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Lebanon’s state commissioner to the military court, Judge Fadi Akiki, charged in January one man with Rooney’s murder and six others with destroying a UNIFIL vehicle.

The UNIFIL has been operating in southern Lebanon since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces and ensure peace and security along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd March 2023 12:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button