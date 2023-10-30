Left with no choice, parents giving salty water to children in Gaza: UN

Gaza: As Gaza faces shortage of essentials, people were forced to give salty water to their kids, UN children aid agency UNICEF said.

The shortage that Gaza was facing has been raised to another level, UNICEF spokesperson Toby Fricker was quoted as saying by BBC.

Talking about the aid supplies, Fricker said aid supplies are coming but are minimal.

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and increasing aid supplies to Gaza.

The Israeli aggression continues for the 24th day in a row, mainly targeting inhabited homes, causing more fatalities and wounded among citizens, in addition to destroying homes and infrastructure.

In Gaza alone, 8,005 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,324 children and 20,242 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,405 people have been killed, including 306 soldiers, 5,431 injured and more than 220 hostages captured.

The war began on Saturday, October 7 after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“