Left with no choice, parents giving salty water to children in Gaza: UN

In Gaza alone, 8,005 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,324 children and 20,242 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th October 2023 1:46 pm IST
Left with no choice, parents giving salty water to children in Gaza: UN
Photo; AFP

Gaza: As Gaza faces shortage of essentials, people were forced to give salty water to their kids, UN children aid agency UNICEF said.

The shortage that Gaza was facing has been raised to another level, UNICEF spokesperson Toby Fricker was quoted as saying by BBC.

Talking about the aid supplies, Fricker said aid supplies are coming but are minimal.

MS Education Academy

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and increasing aid supplies to Gaza.

Also Read
Security alert: UAE urges residents to update Google Chrome, Apple devices

The Israeli aggression continues for the 24th day in a row, mainly targeting inhabited homes, causing more fatalities and wounded among citizens, in addition to destroying homes and infrastructure.

In Gaza alone, 8,005 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,324 children and 20,242 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,405 people have been killed, including 306 soldiers, 5,431 injured and more than 220 hostages captured.

The war began on Saturday, October 7 after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Source: With inputs from IANS

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th October 2023 1:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button