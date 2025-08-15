Legal action only solution to retrieve states’ powers: Stalin

In his Independence Day address, Stalin said that a state government always struggling to get its rightful funds from the Centre does not augur well for federalism.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin

Chennai: While states need additional powers, their powers in matters such as education are usurped, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Friday and batted for legal action to retrieve powers.

To retrieve states’ role and powers, legal action is the only solution, he said adding the time has arrived to take preliminary steps to take forward legal action to retrieve states’ powers.

