Legendary Tamil director Bharathiraja passes away

Chennai: One of Tamil cinema’s iconic directors Bharathirajaa passed away here on Wednesday. He was 84.

The veteran director, who is considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for some time now.

Known for showcasing the rural Tamil lifestyle with flair on screen with his movies, many of which dealt with societal problems, Bharathiraja, whose opening lines ‘En Iniya Tamil Makkale…’ are popular in Tamil Nadu to this day, was known for his brilliant direction and his ability to spot new talent.

The ace director, who was honoured with the Padma Shri, has won several state and National Awards. In fact, he won the Tamil Nadu government’s state award for best direction for his very first film, ’16 Vayathinile’, which featured Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the lead.

Born to Periya Mayathevar and Meenakshi Ammal alias Karuthammal on July 17, 1941 in Alli Nagaram in Theni district, Bharathirajaa was originally named Chinnasamy. The director, who has directed around 44 films in his illustrious career, has delivered several cult classics including the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer ‘Mudhal Mariyadhai’, ‘Mann Vasanai’, ‘Pudhumai Penn’, ‘Vedham Pudhithu’, ‘Kizhakku Cheemaiyile’, ‘Karuthamma’ and ‘Nadodi Thendral’.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja was also a brilliant actor. He made his debut as an actor in Kallukkul Eeram and then went on to act in a number of movies including Nizhalgal, Dhaavani Kanavugal, Idhayam, Aayudha Ezhuthu, Rettai Suzhi, Pandiya Naadu, Seethakaadhi, Maanaadu, Eeswaran, and Thiruchitrambalam.

Bharathiraja was also the person responsible for introducing a number of iconic directors and actors in Tamil cinema. Some of those whom he introduced include K Bhagyaraj, Radhika, Manivannan, Nepoleon, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aruna, Vijayshanthi, Usha, Goundamani, Karthik, Revathi, Radha and Thyagarajan.

Condolence messages are pouring in for the veteran director, who has left an indelible mark on Tamil and Indian cinema.

Actress Khushbu Sundar, who was among the first to express her grief on the demise of the great director, took to her X timeline to share her condolence message.

She said, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti #BharathiRaaja eniniyaiyakkunare.”