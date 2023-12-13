Leopard cub found dead on NH-44, police suspect accident

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2023 12:34 pm IST
New Delhi: A leopard cub was found dead on the National Highway (NH)-44 on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official, adding that it was hit by a vehicle.

The official said that a police control room call was received at 4 a.m. of the dead cub near Khatu Shyam Mandir, in the area of Alipur police station.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot.

“Prima facie it appeared to be a case of traffic accident. The body has been taken into custody and the Forest Department informed for further necessary action,” the police official added.

