Telangana: Leopard spotted in Vikarabad, forest officials alert

Reports of sightings of a leopard in Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad created panic in the district.

The leopard was first sighted by some officials who are on election duty when it came in front of their car at Ananthagiri Hills on November 7.

A couple of days later, farmers at Maneguda and Gollapalli villages reported spotting leopards in a mango grove. Two more sightings were reported by local people to the forest officials.

The forest department officials have put up banners warning people against venturing into the hilly terrain and asked people to immediately inform them if they spot a leopard anywhere in Ananthagiri. The local people suspect two different leopards are moving in the Ananthagiri Hills.

The forest officials intensified their efforts to track the leopard. There is a remote possibility of trapping the leopard as it is moving in the reserve forests.

The forests of Vikarabad district, particularly the Damagundam reserve forest block, are home to leopards. In October, forest officials found a leopard in the forest close to the popular Ananthagiri Hills. It’s image was caught on the camera trap set up by forest officials.