Leopard kills calf in Medak, panic prevails in villages

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Medak’s Narsapur mandal after a leopard reportedly killed a calf in the Nathnaipally village on Saturday, June 27.

The attack took place during the night when the buffalo calf was tied inside a shed, after which the calf died on the spot.

The incident has sparked fear among villagers, who are worried about the wild animal in the area.

Residents have urged the Forest Department to track the leopard, intensify surveillance, and take necessary measures to prevent further attacks.

Similar incident

A similar incident occurred last month, when another leopard attacked and killed a calf in Telangana’s Bibipet village in Kalher mandal of Sangareddy district, sending shockwaves through the local farming community and confirming fears that had been building for days over a big cat prowling the area.

According to local reports, the incident occurred when a farmer from Bibipet was tying up his cattle near his field at midnight. A leopard attacked the animals, killing a calf.

Also Read Leopard kills calf in midnight attack, sparks panic among Sangareddy farmers

The farmer, unaware of what had happened, went to his field the following morning only to find the calf dead.

On noticing the leopard’s pugmarks near the carcass, he immediately alerted fellow villagers and informed the forest department.