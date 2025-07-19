Leopard scare at RCI Hyderabad: Balapur inspector dismisses rumours

Hyderabad: Clearing the air over reports of a leopard sighting at the Defence Laboratories School in RCI Balapur, Hyderabad, the police confirmed that there is no evidence of any leopard presence so far.

“On social media, some people are circulating old videos of a leopard, claiming it was found in Balapur. This is untrue. So far, no leopard has been caught or found on the campus by police or forest officials,” said A. Sudhakar, SHO of Balapur Police Station.

The police urged people not to share or circulate leopard videos without verifying the facts with local authorities. “YouTubers should confirm with police and forest officials before uploading such news. It is causing panic among residents,” the SHO added.

Earlier, the Defence Laboratories School, RCI Hyderabad management issued a notice to parents, advising them to remain vigilant and supervise their children. The notice read “As per instructions from our management committee, it has been brought to your attention that two leopards were reportedly sighted near the RCI premises. In view of this, all parents are requested to take utmost care of their children and ensure they do not go outside alone under any circumstances until further notice.”