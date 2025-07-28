Leopard scare in Hyderabad as locals report sightings near Musi River

Hyderabad: A sense of fear prevails among residents of Hyderabad’s Golconda after reports of sightings of a leopard at Taramati Baradari for the past two days.

The local people claimed to have sighted a leopard moving near the Musi River on two instances. A group of men had claimed to have spotted the leopard on the Taramati Baradari road. They claimed the leopard walked on the road and went towards the Musi River bed. A similar account was narrated by another batch of men.

The message of the leopard sighting went viral on social media platforms. Although there is no video or pictorial evidence of it.

Forest department on alert

The Hyderabad police, citing the version of the common people, have alerted the forest department officials over the reported leopard spotting. So far, no pug marks have been found anywhere around Taramati Baradari.

A forest team has been put on alert, and police have asked people to inform them if they spot any leopard.

Leopard spotting near Hyderabad

Last week, a leopard was sighted at Gandipet village by the local people. The movement of the leopard was captured in the closed-circuit cameras in the Greyhounds police campus.

Forest officials followed the pugmarks of the animal around the sprawling campus, validating its existence. Reports suggest that the leopard could be targeting stray dogs, as a few canines have gone missing in surrounding areas.

Trap cages baited with live prey have been placed at strategic points, and other surveillance gear has been installed to monitor their movement.

A couple of weeks ago, there were reports of leopard movement in the Defence Laboratories School at RCI Balapur. The police, however, ruled out sighting any leopard there.