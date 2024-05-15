Let L&T quit Hyderabad metro, Mahalakshmi scheme will continue: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy stated that if L&T (Larson &Turbo) India is keen on exiting the Hyderabad Metro project due to the successful implementation of Mahalakshmi free bus ride scheme, they are welcomed.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday, May 15, the chief minister made it clear that the Congress guarantee, which provides free bus rides to women and transgenders, will not be stopped due to the Metro rail loss.

“We are not bothered about L&T losses or profits. Let them go. The state government will explore other options. If one contractor goes, another contractor will come. It’s not a big deal,” Revanth told reporters.

On May 11, L&T hinted at a possible exit from the project post-2026.

L&T president, director & CFO R Shankar Raman, said that women travellers prefer the new free bus ride scheme while men are moving to the railway wagons. He said that the new scheme is not sustainable as although women passengers have increased in RTC buses, the total number of these buses has not increased.

Reacting to Raman’s statement, the chief minister said that governments do not function as per the whims and fantasies of corporates.

“Welfare of people, especially women, is the top priority of the Congress government. We will continue this scheme come what may. We are reimbursing funds to TSRTC every month promptly and ensuring that TSRTC does not land in a financial crisis due to the free bus scheme.”