“Let our national flag fly everywhere” says Rajinikanth

Chennai: Rajinikanth penned down a special note on the 75th Independence day and also treated fans with a video on his social media account.

On Saturday, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle and dropped a message for his fans.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “#HarGharTiranga #I_am_a_proud_Indian”

The 71-year-old Rajinikanth’s tweet reads, “This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity… for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and workplaces. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride… Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind.”

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till August 15.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said.

He also urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled ‘Jailer’.The project will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role.

Few months ago, the makers of the film, Sun Pictures shared the title poster of Jailer. The poster features a blood-stained sickle.

The film’s announcement has left fans excited. It seems like ‘Jailer’ will be an action thriller.

Rajinikanth was last seen in ‘Annaatthe’, directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.