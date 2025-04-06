Let’s Permanently Protect Kancha Gachibowli: KTR’s to Students

Hyderabad: Addressing University of Hyderabad (UoH) students, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president offered them his full support on the ongoing student-led movement to save the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli area. In an open letter condemning the Congress-led Telangana government, he attacked it for the its “intimidation tactics”.

KTR criticized the Telangana government stating that reports of the state planning to build an eco-park in the Kancha Gachibowli land is a “deliberate conspiracy” to divert public attention and suppress a righteous struggle. “He emphasized that the area must be permanently protected and pledged that the fight will not stop until the government completely withdraws from the auction and destruction of the forest land,” said a statement from KTR.

He censured the state government’s alleged backdoor plans to transfer UoH to the ‘Fourth City’ the state government is building and criticized the CM’s office and Congress leaders for “acting like real estate agents instead of public servants”.

The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on the Kancha Gachibowli land issue on Monday, April 7. It had last week ordered all work to stop after the state government sent JCBs and reportedly cleared at least acres of its greenery. The land was originally with the University of Hyderabad, which in 2003 exchanged it with the state government as part of an agreement.

The state, which had given it to a company called IMG Bharta for development, eventually sought it back and legally won it back in 2024. It then planned to raze the greenery there and sell it for real estate development. When the process began last week, University of Hyderabad students protested and students were also booked by the Gachibowli police.

Eventually the matter went to the Supreme Court which intervened and stopped all work there.