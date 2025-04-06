Raja Singh may defy ban on DJ use during Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh seems to be in no mood to adhere to the ban imposed on the use of DJ systems during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the MLA personally inspected the DJ system at Dhoolpet and made some suggestions regarding lighting arrangements. Followers of Raja Singh describe it as one of the latest sound systems capable of generating high-decibel sound, that may be used for the Ram Navami procession.

Raja Singh had already declared that the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra would not be disrupted by any orders or notifications from the authorities, and that DJs would be part of it, as they have been since its inception.

The Hyderabad city police, on Saturday, April 5, granted conditional permission to Raja Singh for the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Hyderabad police strictly instructed Raja Singh to avoid using high-decibel sound equipment, including DJs, sound mixers, mobile microphones, and loudspeakers, during the procession.

Nearly 10,000 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements. The Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams, City Rapid Action Force, Hyderabad Task Force, City Armed Reserve, and City Security Group personnel will be on duty for the bandobast.

The Afzalgunj police last year booked Raja Singh for carrying out an unauthorised rally during the Sri Ram Navami procession on April 17 without permission. The legislator, who sang Islamophobic songs as always, was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating orders as he did not have permission.