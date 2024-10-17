Liam Payne, former One Direction singer passes away at 31

Washington: Liam Payne, former member of the globally renowned boy band One Direction, has tragically passed away at the age of 31. The singer reportedly died after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local authorities have confirmed the incident, with state police revealing that the fall occurred from the third-floor balcony of a hotel located on Costa Rica Street.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him. pic.twitter.com/5XCBUgrsqR — Spotify (@Spotify) October 16, 2024

Investigations into the cause of the fall are still ongoing, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Payne, born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, first gained recognition in 2010 when he auditioned for the popular talent show The X Factor.

While he had initially auditioned two years earlier in 2008 without success, his 2010 return and performance of Michael Buble’s “Cry Me a River” caught the attention of the judges, propelling him into the newly formed group One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

Although One Direction did not win The X Factor, the group skyrocketed to international fame, becoming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time with hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life,” and “Night Changes.”

Following the group’s hiatus in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo career. In 2017, he released his debut single, “Strip That Down,” featuring Quavo, which became a commercial success. Throughout his solo career, Payne collaborated with renowned artists like Zedd and J Balvin, accumulating millions of streams worldwide.

Payne’s untimely death has shocked fans and the music industry alike, as the world mourns the loss of a talented artist whose contributions to music have left an indelible mark.