Lifestyle of crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan alias Fazza

After Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the richest Arab country. The United Arab Emirates is an elective monarchy formed from a federation of seven emirates, consisting of Abu Dhabi (the capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.The emir of Abu Dhabi serves as president while the ruler of Dubai is vice president and also prime minister.

Image Source: Instagram @Fazza

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as the ruler of Dubai. His third son Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum popularly known as ‘Fazza’ is not limited to his Ultra luxurious multi-billion dollar palace only. He has become one of the much-loved figures not only in Dubai but across the world. Fazza, who has been instrumental in shaping Dubai into what it is today, let’s have a look at his lavish hobbies and lifestyle.

Morethan 5 million followers on Instagram

The man who took a plunge in the world’s deepest pool has more than 15 million followers on Instagram.He posts pictures and videos of all his favourite activities on Instagram.

His Instagram bio reads, ”Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I’d love to share with you.Thanks and enjoy.” Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram user name is ‘Fazza’.

Poet

The Dubai crown prince uses ancient ‘Nabati’ style to write poems. He publishes his poems under the pseudonym of ‘Fazza’. The word ‘Fazza’ means ‘the one who helps’ in Arabic.

Image Source: Instagram @Fazza

Some of the famous poems written by Fazza were even turned into songs.

Horse Rider

Being a licensed equestrian, the Dubai crown prince is often seen riding horses.He is a professional horseback rider.He won a gold medal at the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014.

Image Source: Instagram @Fazza

Pet Lover

Horses are not the only animals Fazza adores. He also owns 16 beautiful camels which he brought from the camel beauty pageant in 2008.

Image Source: Instagram @Fazza

He also loves falcons and is doing a lot to revive the glorious Arab sport of Falconry.Sheikh Hamdan owns a private falconry which has a falcon hospital and control room inside .

Image Source: Instagram @Fazza

Prince has his personal zoo where one can observe exotic mammals, rare birds and astonishing animals.He spends millions to obtain birds and animals he likes. He owns white lion, white tiger, falcons, elephants etc,.

Diving

The crown prince is a licensed Skydiver and Scuba diver. Ahead of the opening of the Dubai marvel, the deepest pool in the world, Crown prince shared a video on his Instagram handle while diving in it. The post reads, ”“An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet).”

Sheikh Hamdaan loves diving over Dubai, Fujairah and other places.

Image Source: Instagram @Fazza

Fazza was also seen scaling the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. He took a picture of himself standing on the tip of the spire while waving the UAE flag.Fearless crown prince loves dare-devil activities.

He also loves flying motorised paraplane. Check video below

Fisherman

Known for his swimming skills also, the multi talented crown prince of Dubai is often seen diving deep into the sea. He loves catching fishes and has shared his fishing videos and photos on Instagram various times.

Image Source: Instagram @Fazza

Photography

Fazza, who is always accompanied by a wide range of lenses, loves photography also. He is always seen sharing all his activities with followers. He also founded the Hamdan International Photography Award in 2011.

Image Source: Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as crown prince has also launched various welfare schemesfor the residents of Dubai. He does not only love to do dare-devil activities but also launches welfare schemes time to time for the benefit and upliftment of the poor people.