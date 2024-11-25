Lift crash at apartment in Hyderabad’s Chandulal Baradari leaves 6 injured

Hyderabad: Six people were injured when a lift crashed at an apartment building in Chandulal Baradari of Hyderabad’s Old City on Sunday evening, November 24. The incident occurred when the lift suddenly malfunctioned, causing it to plummet with six occupants inside.

One person sustained a serious leg fracture, while the other five suffered various injuries. Emergency services quickly arrived at the apartments in Chandulal Baradari and transported the injured to a Hyderabad hospital for treatment. Local police arrived at the spot to begin an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Preliminary findings suggest that improper maintenance and violations of safety protocols at the apartment building in Hyderabad may have contributed to the incident. A case has been registered at the local police station to further probe the circumstances surrounding the lift’s failure.

This incident raises alarming concerns about safety standards in apartment buildings across Hyderabad, particularly in areas like Chandulal Baradari. Residents have expressed their fears regarding the maintenance of lifts and other essential facilities in their apartments. Regular inspections and adherence to safety protocols are crucial to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

The issue of lift safety in apartment buildings like Chandulal Baradari is not isolated to this incident. In August 2024, a tragic event occurred when a 65-year-old man fell into a lift duct at another apartment building in Hyderabad, leading to his death.

According to reports, it is suspected that the victim unintentionally opened a door to a lift shaft without realising that the lift compartment had not arrived, resulting in a fall that caused severe injuries.

Residents of Chandulal Baradari and local authorities have called for immediate action to ensure that all lifts in Hyderabad apartments are regularly inspected and maintained according to safety standards.