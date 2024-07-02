Hyderabad: 68-yr-old crushed to death in lift shift at Tukaramgate

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old man died after he accidentally slipped and fell into an elevator pit in Addagutta in Tukaramgate on Tuesday afternoon, July 2.

The victim, identified as D V Venkata Narasaiah, is a resident of Bodupppal. He had come to his relative’s house to attend a memorial service in an apartment complex where the incident occurred.

According to reports, it is suspected that the victim unintentionally opened a door to a lift shaft without realizing that the lift compartment had not arrived, resulting in a fall that caused severe injuries. Subsequently, the lift compartment descended rapidly and landed on him, crushing him to death.

Family members noticed his absence and conducted a search, discovering him in the lift shaft.

A case has been registered, and the body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for postpartum. Further investigation is ongoing.