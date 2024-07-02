Hyderabad: 68-yr-old crushed to death in lift shift at Tukaramgate

The victim, identified as D V Venkata Narasaiah, a resident of Bodupppal, had come to his relative’s house to attend a memorial service in an apartment complex when the incident occurred

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 2nd July 2024 7:03 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old man died after he accidentally slipped and fell into an elevator pit in Addagutta in Tukaramgate on Tuesday afternoon, July 2.

The victim, identified as D V Venkata Narasaiah, is a resident of Bodupppal. He had come to his relative’s house to attend a memorial service in an apartment complex where the incident occurred.

According to reports, it is suspected that the victim unintentionally opened a door to a lift shaft without realizing that the lift compartment had not arrived, resulting in a fall that caused severe injuries. Subsequently, the lift compartment descended rapidly and landed on him, crushing him to death.

MS Education Academy

Family members noticed his absence and conducted a search, discovering him in the lift shaft.

Also Read
Telangana: Youth accidentally strangles himself to death while making reels

A case has been registered, and the body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for postpartum. Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 2nd July 2024 7:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button