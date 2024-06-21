Telangana: Youth accidentally strangles himself to death while making reels

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man accidentally strangled himself to death on Wednesday night, June 19, while he was attempting to enact a suicide sequence for his social media reels in the Kandakathala area of Narsampet mandal of Warangal district. Officials have seized the victim’s phone.

The victim has been identified as Ajay, who worked in a hotel in Narsampet. He was reportedly addicted to social media and spent a lot of time scrolling through reels and making content. According to reports, on Wednesday, after his dinner, he went to his room and attempted to stage suicide by putting a rope around his neck and placing his cellphone on the fridge.

Later, when his phone rang, he rushed to answer it but accidentally strangled himself. His family found him the following morning and informed the police.

The preliminary investigation reveals that he died accidentally while making reels, whereas family members suspect murder.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.