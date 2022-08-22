Liger to open big in Hyderabad, earns whopping amount in advance

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Dharma Production film ‘Liger’ and fans are beyond excited to see him in the avatar of a MMA fighter boxer. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 25 and the star is on a promotional spree all over India.

In the Northern parts of the country, the ‘Liger’ team has received a massive response from fans, making the filmmakers hopeful for its success. Well, Southern India is no less and are showering the film and Vijay Deverakonda with a lot of love.

In fact, fans from Hyderabad have gone a step too far to make the film a success as Rs. 57 lakhs has already been collected in advance bookings from the city.

Furthermore, the occupancy rate of Liger as of now is 41% and out of the 130 shows, 25 shows are almost full.

#Liger Hyderabad city day 1 advance bookings gross 57L

Shows – 130

Occupancy 41%

Almost full – 25 shows .



Phenomenal bookings considering 4 days ahead of release.#ISupportLIGER #UnstoppableLIGER — Santhosh Rao (@santhoshrao831) August 21, 2022

It seems the movie has already made Rs 84 lakh at the Telugu box office. In Hindi, the advance booking is around Rs 4 lakh. In Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, Liger is expected to make close to Rs 28 lakh as advance booking collections.

In fact, Liger director Puri Jagannadh has predicted that the film will make a minimum of Rs. 200 crores in the first few days and looking at the advance collections, it looks like an easy feat.

Liger will also star Ananya Panday, and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film will also see a cameo appearance from former professional boxer Mike Tyson.