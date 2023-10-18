‘Light lo yaaro, over kardere’: Arun’s Hyderabadi swag on Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 has kicked off with a bang, captivating viewers from the very first week. With a total of 17 contestants, the show is already creating quite a buzz. One contestant who is winning hearts and stealing the spotlight is Arun Srikanth Mashettey, popularly known as Arun Bhai, hailing from Hyderabad. He is known for his YouTube channel ‘Acahanak Bayanak.’

Arun Srikanth is adding a unique Hyderabadi touch to Bigg Boss 17 grabbing attention of fans with his distinct style. His Hyderabadi one-liners like ‘Over kardere, light lo yaaro, baigan, miya bhai bolte’ are becoming a highlight of the show.

Fans and fellow housemates are thoroughly impressed with Arun’s entertaining presence and Hyderabadi flair. His supporters from Hyderabad are having high expectations from him now.

Recently, Arun’s genuine and heartfelt gesture towards fellow contestant Navid Sole, who broke down after being nominated for elimination, showcased his empathy and won hearts. In a comforting Hyderabadi tone, Arun asked Navid, ‘Arey kaiku rora pathhey?’.

Fans, especially those from Hyderabad, are rallying behind Arun Bhai, expressing their support and encouragement for him to clinch the coveted trophy this year. His unique persona and his ability to infuse the show with a touch of Hyderabadi charm have certainly made him a favorite among viewers, and thousands of his fans are looking forward for his journey in Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar at its best, he told Arun not to go physical then he took sunny Arya away from the fight.



Arun said ," old city , charminar kaha khatam hojayenga pata nahi chalega ".#BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss17_Tak #BB17#MunawarFaruqui #ArunMashettey#AbhishekKumarpic.twitter.com/FC3RE4L8cy — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 17, 2023

What do you think about Arun Bhai’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.