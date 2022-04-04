Light rains expected in Telangana after a series of hot days

Hyderabad: Under the influence of a low-pressure area running from Marathwada to Karnataka, rains are likely to begin in Telangana from Monday and might continue for the next two days, up to April 6.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad issued a yellow alert on Tuesday for 17 districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, and Suryapet.

Hyderabad may witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning.

“For the next 48 hours, the city may see a partly cloudy sky. Thunder clouds are likely to develop towards evening/night. Surface winds are likely to be South westerlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD-Hyderabad stated.

Meanwhile, hail storms were reported in Komuram Bheem, Asifabad districts of Telangana on Monday.