Light to moderate rains likely in parts of Delhi on Wednesday

Heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi may witness light to moderate downpour on Wednesday and intermittent rains are predicted over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday due to an interaction of a western disturbance, monsoonal winds and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours.

In the 36 hours starting at 8.30 am on Saturday, Delhi recorded an unprecedented 260 mm of rainfall — over 30 per cent more than July’s quota of 195.8 mm — prompting the government to issue a flood warning and shut schools temporarily.

The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 306.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 69.8 mm in July so far.

