Lights off for an hour: Telangana Secretariat to mark Earth Hour

The annual event calls on individuals, institutions and organisations to take symbolic collective action against climate change.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 4:42 pm IST|   Updated: 28th March 2026 5:19 pm IST
Telangana Secretariat
Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat will observe Earth Hour by switching off lights for an hour, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Friday, March 28.

“A strong step towards energy conservation and environmental responsibility,” read a government release.

Observed under the theme #GiveAnHourForEarth, the annual event calls on individuals, institutions and organisations to take symbolic collective action against climate change and for the conservation of natural resources.

Subhan Haleem

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) urged citizens to participate in Earth Hour by switching off all non-essential lights during the same time period. “Every small action counts. By dedicating just one hour to the planet, we can inspire meaningful change and contribute towards a sustainable future,” Commissioner RV Karnan said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 4:42 pm IST|   Updated: 28th March 2026 5:19 pm IST

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