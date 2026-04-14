Lights out at Uppal stadium in Hyderabad during SRH vs RR, HCA explains

A fault in a specialised DMX device controlling the lighting network caused the glitch.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 14th April 2026 4:47 pm IST|   Updated: 14th April 2026 4:50 pm IST
SRH vs RR cricket match at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, with players in action and stadium lights turned off.

Hyderabad: A sudden “lights out” moment briefly halted the IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13, shifting attention from the on-field action to infrastructure concerns at the packed Uppal venue.

The incident occurred mid-play when two floodlight towers went dark for a few moments, forcing players to pause as sections of the ground slipped into partial blackout. Spectators reacted with confusion before full lighting was restored within moments.

In a statement, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) ruled out power outage as the cause and explained the brief lights out. A fault in a specialised DMX device controlling the lighting network caused the glitch, leading to a brief eight-second blackout. The system was reset immediately, and normal operations resumed.

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Further, officials kept a close watch on the situation and ensured that all major systems were functioning properly at the Uppal stadium.

Uppal Stadium turns stage for Sunrisers Hyderabad debutants in commanding win over RR

In the game itself, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) gave quite a performance for its fans in the game against the Rajasthan Royals. Even during the small disruption in the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in control and played exceptionally well.

However, on the field, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took centre stage as their performance was historic against the Rajasthan Royals‘ batting lineup. Praful Hinge scripted a historic first over as he dismissed three Rajasthan Royal players in just the first over he bowled, an unprecedented feat in IPL history, and finished with four wickets in total.

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Sakib Hussain followed suit as he too delivered four wickets for his team.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 216 runs led by Ishan Kishan’s aggressive batting performance, which fetched him a score of 91. In reply, Rajasthan Royals could only score 159 runs chasing 217 and lost their match by 57 runs.

Even though there was concern over the stadium infrastructure because of the short-lived blackout, this night will always belong to the young debutants of the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal fixture.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 14th April 2026 4:47 pm IST|   Updated: 14th April 2026 4:50 pm IST

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