Like Anushka, Katrina Kaif to welcome her 1st child in London?

Mumbai: Ever since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, fans have eagerly awaited news of the couple’s ‘good news.’

Any slight change in Katrina’s appearance during public outings triggers speculation among netizens, who quickly jump to conclusions about her pregnancy. Despite Katrina repeatedly dismissing these rumors, fans continue to speculate.

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant?

Recently, a fan page shared a picture of Katrina in London, where she was spotted wearing a long black trench coat over a simple grey t-shirt, paired with black sunglasses. The picture reignited speculation about her pregnancy among fans.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Mumbai airport, leading to rumors that he was heading to London to join his wife.

Fans are now wondering if Katrina is following a similar path just like Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed her son Akaay in London. However, there’s been no official confirmation regarding Katrina’s pregnancy.

As fans eagerly await any updates, the speculation surrounding Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy continues to swirl.