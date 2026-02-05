Lingayat legislators’ meet not show of strength: Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Thursday, February 5, said the recent meeting of the Lingayat Congress legislators was not a show of strength, but it was for the welfare of the community.

According to him, the Aland MLA BR Patil had mooted the proposal, which Ramdurg MLA Ashok Pattan endorsed and convened a meeting of the Lingayat legislators a few days ago.

MB Patil said there were no discussions on matters that create confusion, such as who should become minister and who should be the chief minister.

“A meeting of Lingayat MLAs from the Congress was held four days ago. It was not a power display. Ashok Patil and BR Patil convened the meeting, and discussions were held only on community welfare,” the Commerce and Industries Minister told reporters here.

He said such meetings were routine and held by legislators from various communities.

“But projecting our meeting as a Lingayat power show is not correct,” Patil said.

“We are the biggest chunk. Our striking rate is the highest,” he pointed out.

munity’s political contribution, he said, “In 1989, with Lingayat support, the Congress won 178 seats and created history. Our party (Congress) gave ticket to 56 Lingayat leaders in the 2023 Assembly election, out of which 36 had won.”

“Seeking adequate representation in the government is not wrong, but we will not take away another community’s share,” he added.

Lingayats are a dominant community in Karnataka, largely concentrated in the northern part of the state.