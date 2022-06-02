Link your PAN to Aadhaar before June 30; avoid fee of Rs 1000

The Central Board of Direct Taxes stated that citizens who link their Aadhaar with PAN card by June 30 will be charged a late fee of Rs 500. If done post 30, the fee will increase to Rs 1,000.
Here is a step by step guide to linking Aadhaar with PAN:
- Visit the income tax website
- You will be redirected to a new window after selecting the Link Aadhaar option under the quick links section.
- Enter your PAN number details, Aadhaar card details, name and mobile number.
- Select the ‘I validate my Aadhaar details’ option after verifying the information. Choose the ‘Continue’ option after that.
- You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Fill in the blanks on the screen, then click ‘Validate’. After you pay the penalty, your PAN card and Aadhaar will be linked.
- You can link the documents through SMS, if you do not have access to income tax portal.