Link your PAN to Aadhaar before June 30; avoid fee of Rs 1000

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd June 2022 4:45 pm IST
LINK AADHAAR WITH PAN CARD
LINK AADHAAR WITH PAN CARD

The Central Board of Direct Taxes stated that citizens who link their Aadhaar with PAN card by June 30 will be charged a late fee of Rs 500. If done post 30, the fee will increase to Rs 1,000.

Also Read
Meme fest on Twitter as PAN-Aadhaar linking server down on last date

Here is a step by step guide to linking Aadhaar with PAN:

  • Visit the income tax website
  • You will be redirected to a new window after selecting the Link Aadhaar option under the quick links section.
  • Enter your PAN number details, Aadhaar card details, name and mobile number.
  • Select the ‘I validate my Aadhaar details’ option after verifying the information. Choose the ‘Continue’ option after that.
  • You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Fill in the blanks on the screen, then click ‘Validate’. After you pay the penalty, your PAN card and Aadhaar will be linked.
  • You can link the documents through SMS, if you do not have access to income tax portal.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button