LinkedIn introduces ID Verification feature in India

New Delhi: Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

“Having an ID verification means that the individual’s government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners,” Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service that uses DigiLocker — an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card — handles ID verification.

The ID verification is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number.

“On LinkedIn, when you show that you’re the real you, you’ll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community,” Gupta said.

He further mentioned that the platform does not have access to any sensitive data from the member’s Aadhaar.

“If you don’t have an Aadhaar, you can still verify other information for use on LinkedIn using different methods. You can choose to verify through your work email or workplace credentials,” he added.

In April, the company launched the ID verification in the US and plans to roll out this feature to other regions soon.