Linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs not yet begun: Govt

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 8:50 pm IST
Failure to link Aadhaar-Voter ID may have serious consequences: Experts warn public

New Delhi: The linking of Aadhaar details with voter identity cards has not yet begun, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said linking of Aadhaar is process-driven.

Also Read
How to search for polling stations ahead of Telangana elections

He also said no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar details with the electoral photo identity card.

MS Education Academy

“… The Election Commission has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started,” he said.

He also noted that the time period to submit Form 6B (to link Aadhaar card) has been extended for a period of one year — March 31, 2024.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 allows electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for the purpose of establishing identity on a “voluntary basis”, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 8:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button