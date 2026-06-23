Lionel Messi consolidates position as the king of world football

Lionel Messi is sending shock waves that are rocking international football. He is nearing 39 (he will celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday, June 24) but is playing like an eager 25-year-old who is raring to score goals. Few athletes in history have been admired like Lionel Messi. Over more than two decades, the Argentine maestro has dazzled fans with extraordinary skill, collected countless trophies and rewritten football’s record books.

In the ongoing FIFA World Cup, he broke the record for most goals in the tournament’s history. The record holder was Miroslav Klose of Germany with 16. Right now, France’s Kylian Mbappe is tied with Klose. The French striker also has 16 goals, so he may go past Klose too in this edition of the World Cup.

Yet, statistics alone do not explain why many regard Lionel Messi as the greatest football player of all time. His greatness lies in a rare combination of talent, intelligence, consistency and humility.

Not a show-off player

Perhaps Messi’s most remarkable quality is his incredible dribbling ability. Blessed with a low centre of gravity and exceptional balance, he can glide past defenders with effortless ease. Unlike many flashy dribblers, Messi rarely performs tricks merely to show off. The exaggerated step-overs, the body feints and turns with the ball are not Messi’s style of doing things.

In the case of Messi, every touch has a purpose, allowing him to change direction at breathtaking speed while keeping the ball glued to his feet. Before the defenders know what has happened, Messi has gone past them and is heading at lightning speed towards the goal.

Another feature that separates Messi from his peers is his football intelligence. He possesses an almost supernatural ability to read the game. He knows where space will appear before others do and often makes decisions a fraction of a second faster than everyone else. His vision enables him not only to score goals but also to create them, making him one of the finest playmakers the sport has ever seen.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J football match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo, on June 16.

Impressive consistency over decades

Messi is equally devastating as a goalscorer. Whether with his left foot, from free kicks or with delicate chips over goalkeepers, he has displayed an astonishing variety of finishing techniques. But what makes his scoring even more impressive is his consistency. Season after season, he has maintained a level of excellence that is rarely witnessed in any sport.

Greatness also requires adaptability. Throughout his career, Messi has evolved continuously. In his younger days, he terrorised defenders with his explosive pace. He often left defenders gasping as he sped away when they thought they had him covered. But as his game matured, Messi transformed himself into a deeper playmaker who was capable of controlling the rhythm of matches.

This ability to reinvent himself has enabled him to remain among the world’s elite for nearly two decades.

Beyond his technical brilliance, Messi possesses extraordinary composure under pressure. He has delivered in the biggest moments, helping both club and country win football’s most prestigious prizes. His crowning achievement came when he led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, completing one of the most celebrated careers in sporting history.

Humble, introverted nature is a rarity

What also endears Messi to millions is his humility. His body language, his small frame and his introverted nature make him a rarity among superstars of world sport. Despite his immense fame, he has generally preferred to let his football speak for itself. Teammates and coaches frequently praise his dedication, professionalism and willingness to work for the team.

But all said and done, Lionel Messi’s greatness cannot be measured solely by goals, assists or trophies. It lies in the joy he brings to the game. He combines artistry with efficiency, genius with simplicity and individual brilliance with team play.

For countless fans around the world, watching Lionel Messi has been less about witnessing an athlete and more about witnessing the artistry that lies in the beautiful game. Long after his playing days are over, Messi will continue to be remembered not merely as a great champion, but as one of football’s greatest artists.