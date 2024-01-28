Lionel Messi stars in latest ‘Saudi, Welcome To Arabia’ campaign

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national tourism brand “Saudi Welcome To Arabia” has launched global marketing campaign featuring football legend and Saudi tourism ambassador Lionel Messi.

The campaign, titled ‘Go Beyond What You Think’, is set to launch in Europe, India, and China. It aims to challenge common misconceptions about Saudi Arabia and showcase its vibrant cultural transformation.

The Kingdom is promoting positive experiences on TikTok and social media using bi-lingual hashtags #ShareYourSaudi and #السعودية_بعيونك in Arabic.

A three-month campaign utilizing TV, Social, Digital, and OTA strategies aims to foster cultural exchange and broaden perspectives through tourism.

Lionel Messi is among the prominent international figures currently promoting the Kingdom. He is a frequent visitor to Saudi Arabia, including a recent trip with his wife Antonella and their two children.

Messi’s campaign video debunks misconceptions about Saudi Arabia, showcasing its diverse landscapes and vibrant culture through metaphorical ‘walls’.

It showcases the Kingdom’s diverse landscapes, including the Red Sea, Aseer, Tabuk, Jeddah, and Riyadh, showcasing its diverse weather and terrain.

Messi also honors Saudi women who have made significant contributions to sports, including the Women’s National football team, Dania Akeel, DJ Cosmicat, and Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space.

The campaign is launching ahead of Messi’s imminent and much-anticipated Saudi return playing two matches with his current Club, Inter Miami, against Al Nassr on February 1 and against Al Hilal on January 29 (tomorrow).

Saudi tourism is thriving due to new visa initiatives like eVisa, GCC residents visa, and the free 96-hour stopover visa, which now covers 63 countries and special administrative regions.

SAUDIA offers a complimentary one-night hotel stay for stopover visa holders when booking with the national carrier.

In 2022, Saudi named Messi as an ambassador of the Kingdom’s tourism as the country is seeking to draw more foreign holidaymakers and diversify its oil-reliant economy.